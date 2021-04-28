13 teenagers have been arrested for a brutal homophobic assault on a 43-year-old man in Alicante City.

The man suffered a broken nose and cheekbone as well as a fracture to his femur.

He was assaulted when walking with two friends in Monte Tossal park.

The attack happened in February, but details have only just been released.

Nine of those detained by the Policia Nacional were juveniles.

The group have been charged with hate crimes, causing serious injury, intimidation, and robbery with violence.

The victim and his two friends were cornered by the gang who made homophobic insults and death threats.

His friends managed to run away but he was not so fortunate.

He was thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched, with one of the thugs using a piece of wood to club him.

The injuries were so severe that he needed two emergency surgeries and a third operation is pending.

The youths also tried to steal the man’s mobile phone and personal belongings, but despite his injuries, the 43-year-old bravely fought back and the gang ran away,

Finding the assailants though was not easy for the police.

The victim had never seen the teenagers before and there was only one security camera with fleeting images of part of the sustained assault.

Nevertheless, officers managed to find one of the attackers from the limited video footage.

He then spilled the beans about the other group members which totalled nine children and four people aged 19.

Four of the gang were remanded into custody after an Alicante court appearance.

The police investigation is far from over as they are trying to identify three adults that were involved in the assault.

