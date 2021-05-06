THE coronavirus incidence rate in Spain’s southernmost region has fallen for the fifteenth consecutive day.

For the first time since the start of April, the overall incidence rate number in Andalucia has dipped under the 200 threshold and currently stands at 197.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, the lowest it has been since April 9, when it was 190.

According to data published this Wednesday by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), the region has registered 1,222 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours – while 15 people have died from the disease in the same period of time – 17 less than the previous day.

Granada is the only Andalucian province in a situation of extreme risk, with an incidence rate of 374.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Jaen (247.4), Seville (220.9), Huelva (213.0), Almeria (180.4), Cordoba (176.4), Malaga (125.3) and Cadiz (121.5).

Seville is currently the province with the highest number of new confirmed cases (372), followed by Granada (276), Malaga (184), Jaen (96), Cordoba (89), Cadiz (88), Huelva (71) and Almeria (46).

Almeria recorded the highest number of deaths (five), followed by Seville (four), Cordoba (two) and Cadiz, Granada, Jaen and Malaga (one each) whilst Huelva did not record any deaths on Wednesday.

Hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in the province are as follows: Almeria (111 hospitalisations, 41 in ICU); Cadiz (122 hospitalisations, 31 in ICU); Cordoba (113 hospitalisations, 40 in ICU); Granada (352 hospitalisations, 96 in ICU), Huelva (69 hospitalisations, 11 in ICU); Jaen (118 hospitalisations, 15 in ICU); Malaga (149 hospitalisations, 30 in ICU) and Seville (285 hospitalisations, 79 in ICU).

