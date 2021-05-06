TRAVELODGE has announced plans to open new hotels in Spain as part of an £175million expansion.

The ‘premium economy’ chain says the investment will see it’s network expand to 597 locations in the UK, Ireland and Spain.

Bosses at the hotel chain hope the new sites will be open in time for the summer holidays as Brits are expected to be allowed to travel abroad again from May 17.

It comes as the budget accommodation chain revealed that 17 new hotels would be opened in the UK alone, creating 360 new jobs.

New sites will be developed across Europe with cash from third party investors and will also include three more “higher-end” Travelodge PLUS hotels.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “After a challenging 12 months, today’s announcement demonstrates the strength in the Travelodge brand and is a key step forward as we emerge out of lockdown.”

