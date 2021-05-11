ANDALUCIA to begin vaccinations in new age groups this week.

The Junta has said that the vaccination programme is now focused on immunising the over-fifties—the so-called baby boomers.

This population group between 50 and 59 years of age amounts to more than seven million Spaniards, 17% of the total vaccination census in Spain and more than 1.2 million Andalucians.

Due to the high numbers in this population group the Junta is extending the vaccine age brackets by years and not decades. The campaign, which for some days now has been vaccinating those between 57 and 59 years of age, will also include, as of this week, people aged 55 and 56.

Following this strategy, people aged between 50 and 55 will be vaccinated between the end of this month and the beginning of June.

June and July will see over 45 year olds vaccinated and at the end of the summer it will be the turn for those people between 40 and 45 years of age, gradually working down to those under 40.

To date, the number of citizens in Spain who have the complete immunization schedule is close to six million.

The next milestones in the Spanish coronavirus vaccination programme are as follows:

First week of June: 10 million people are expected to be fully vaccinated.

10 million people are expected to be fully vaccinated. Third week of June: 15 million people fully vaccinated.

15 million people fully vaccinated. Fourth week of July: 20 million people fully vaccinated.

20 million people fully vaccinated. August: 33 million, reaching the national target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population and achieving herd immunity.

