A MOTHER and her young child have been left seriously injured after being run over by a car in Mallorca.

The woman and her 7-year-old daughter had been crossing Calle Manacor in Palma yesterday evening when they were mowed down by a 70-year-old man.

Both suffered blows to the head and were rushed to Son Espases hospital where their condition has been described as ‘serious’.

The elderly driver had stopped after knocking the pair down and waited at the scene until an ambulance and Policia Nacional arrived.

Investigators say the man claimed he had not seen the mother or her child as the sun had impaired his vision.

He has not been arrested but the investigation remains open.

In recent months, there has been a spate of hit-and-runs across the island.

In April, a motorcyclist had their foot amputated after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run in s’Arenal.

The driver had fled from the scene, leaving the victim wounded and bleeding profusely on the side of the road.

Several days later, a woman handed herself in to police after CCTV footage was released of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Last October, a 55-year-old man was found lying unconscious on the side of the road beside his car with all indications pointing to him being hit by a car while he was attending to a flat tyre.

Just one month later, police arrested the driver responsible for mowing down and killing a pedestrian while he was crossing the road on the outskirts of the capital.

The 54-year-old victim had suffered severe head trauma and sadly died a day later in hospital.

