A waiter at a Denia restaurant stole €840,000 from the eatery’s till over four years to fund a life of luxury.

He bought a €180,000 apartment, luxury clothing and travelled around the world.

The 36-year-old Spaniard was employed on a monthly salary of under €1,000 at what police described as a ‘well-known restaurant’.

The devious waiter devised a scheme to massively boost his income by stealing part of the daily takings.

He was viewed as a ‘highly’ trusted staff member who had worked at the restaurant since 2012.

From 2016, he was put in charge of the finances as ill-health meant the owners had to be absent for prolonged periods.

He took advantage of his extra responsibility by creating a system where he manipulated the receipts every day to raid the till.

A new computerised till was introduced last year and he carried on as before.

The restaurant owners noticed that €100,000 had disappeared in five months and sacked the waiter, who did pay back the amount.

The Policia Nacional were still called in and discovered that he stole €840,000 beforehand from 2016 onwards.

Officers found that he could afford to buy a €180,000 apartment on his meagre official salary.

A raid on the waiter’s home uncovered a ‘luxury’ makeover of the property.

It included a dressing room mirror that had a television within it.

The thief had even installed a safe.

He also enjoyed buying high-value branded clothing, which included a €8,500 jacket, trousers worth €1,500 each, and shoes at €740 a pair.

The cheating waiter also travelled around the world to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Mexico, and France.

He splashed the cash further by getting some of his friends to go with him on an all-expenses paid break.

