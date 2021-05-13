A new Spanish airline will take off from Madrid and Lisbon airports from mid-June.

World2Fly has been setup by the Iberostar hotel company.

It will essentially be a charter service to fly guests over to locations in Central America and the Caribbean, but it will sell seats to independent travellers.

The new carrier will operate a fleet of Airbus A350s and A330s from Spain and Portugal.

Mallorca-based Iberostar will take its clients to its resorts in Havana, Cuba; Cancun in Mexico; and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

All of the destinations will be served on a twice-weekly basis from Madrid-Barajas airport as of June 18, and a weekly service from Lisbon airport.

Iberostar says the three locations are ‘just a start’ especially as it has over 120 four and five-star resorts around the world.

World2Fly is boldly promising travellers ‘an unparalleled experience on every single flight, every single day, and every single minute’.

READ MORE AMERICAN AIRLINES RESUME MADRID AND BARCELONA FLIGHTS

NORWEGIAN AIR CLOSES BASES ACROSS SPAIN