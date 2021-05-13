FROM May 17, the Health Department will begin vaccinating people in the 50-59 age group in Castellon.

The town has more than 100,000 doses of vaccines reserved for the process.

The Conselleria de Sanitat plans to have finished vaccinating the over 70s age group by the end of this week.

Anyone over 55 registered in the area should start to receive their appointments via SMS.

It will be the first dose for those who are being vaccinated with Pfizer or Morderna, and full immunisation for those receiving the Janssen vaccine.

It comes as Junta in Andalucia said that the vaccination programme is now focused on immunising the over-fifties.

This population group between 50 and 59 years of age amounts to more than seven million Spaniards, 17% of the total vaccination census in Spain and more than 1.2 million Andalucians.

Due to the high numbers in this population group the Junta is extending the vaccine age brackets by years and not decades. The campaign, which for some days now has been vaccinating those between 57 and 59 years of age, will also include, as of this week, people aged 55 and 56.

Following this strategy, people aged between 50 and 55 will be vaccinated between the end of this month and the beginning of June.

June and July will see over 45 year olds vaccinated and at the end of the summer it will be the turn for those people between 40 and 45 years of age, gradually working down to those under 40.

To date, the number of citizens in Spain who have the complete immunization schedule is close to six million.

The next milestones in the Spanish coronavirus vaccination programme are as follows:

First week of June: 10 million people are expected to be fully vaccinated.

10 million people are expected to be fully vaccinated. Third week of June: 15 million people fully vaccinated.

15 million people fully vaccinated. Fourth week of July: 20 million people fully vaccinated.

20 million people fully vaccinated. August: 33 million, reaching the national target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population and achieving herd immunity.

