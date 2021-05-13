WARM winds originating in the Azores will bring scorching temperatures to the Costa Blanca this weekend.

Average May values of 23 degrees will be shattered with forecasts predicting that thermometers could reach 35 degrees this Sunday(May 16).

The hot westerly breeze is wafting over the Iberian Peninsula to boost temperature highs across Spain for a few days according to state forecaster, AEMET.

Temperatures have been averaging in the mid-20s earlier in the week with a prediction that they will touch 30 degrees in some inland parts of the Costa Blanca on Saturday.

It will be hotter on Sunday with Benidorm and Torrevieja reaching 32 degrees, with highs hitting 35 degrees away from the coast.

Summertime-style lows of 19 degrees overnight are predicted heading into Monday.

AEMET are expecting a rush to local beaches and have appealed to people to take all the necessary sunburn precautions as well as following the COVID safety rules.

The weather is set to increase the frustration among potential British tourists who cannot yet travel to the Costa Blanca.

Blackpool is predicted to have showers this weekend with a high of just 13 degrees, while Torquay will have a showery high of 14 degrees.

