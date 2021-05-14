COVID-19 hospitalisations in Malaga has dropped to 123, the lowest it has been since August 27 of last year where there were 110 patients in Malaga’s hospitals.

With the number of coronavirus patients in Malaga dropping, health experts are optimistic that the province is near a ‘tipping point’ in its fight against the virus.

However, to avoid another surge before reaching herd immunity in the community, health officials advise the public to get vaccinated and to continue to respect the measures to contain the pandemic such as wearing a mask and socially distancing.

This Thursday, the Regional Ministry of Health and Families has reported 182 positives, 389 cured and no deaths from coronavirus in the province of Malaga, where the cumulative incidence of infections has fallen for a third day in a row, standing at 127.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days (3.2 points less than Wednesday).

In the last 14 months, 7,886 patients have required hospital admission in Malaga for COVID-19 of which 743 were placed in ICU (intensive care units ) due to the seriousness of their condition.

Since the pandemic began, 90,947 people have been cured of the disease in the province of Malaga.

In regards to containing the pandemic, health experts insist that the key is in vaccinations and that to reach herd immunity — and a return to some semblance of normalcy — 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.

