ANDALUCIA’S longest zipline has finally opened its doors to thrillseekers.

The inauguration of the zipline, located at Sunview Park, north of Alhaurin de la Torre, had originally been planned for last year, but movement restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic delayed it.

The ‘Supertirolina VK Twin’ spans some 1,350 metres, making it one of Spain and Europe’s longest zipping sites and permits daredevils to reach hair-raising speeds of up to 100 km/hour if launched from the Superman position—lying down and facing the ground, effectively cut down wind resistance.

Rides can also be done in a sitting position and in tandem if the idea of mimicking Superman seems a little too daunting.

This attraction, which forms part of the Sunview Park Adventure space, opened last Saturday, May 15, and will operate from 10.00 to 22.30, Thursday to Sunday, and also bank holidays with the possibility of night jumps when there is a full moon and COVID-19 restrictions permit them.

The project, which offers riders an unbeatable view of the Mediterranan, is the brainchild of Vertikalist, a company founded by three partners including the Vallejo family who own the land, and has taken 8 years to get off the ground—quite literally.

“We believe that the place will receive a lot of interest because it is a site with spectacular views and is very well located, close to the airport and the beach.” said park manager Antonio Miguel Vallejo.

The site also features a small ‘kiosk bar’ and visitors to Sunview Adventure Park can also go out hacking on horseback.

Ziplining ‘trips’ do not require any previous experience and despite being a gravity-defying adventure, they are in fact ‘very safe.’

The opening of the longest zipline in Andalucia follows the recent launch of the longest and highest dual zipline in Europe, the Valle de Tena Zip Line in Aragón’s Pyreneen province of Huesca.

