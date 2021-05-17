A 17-year-old male has been charged with a spate of burglaries in various industrial offices in Gibraltar, according to an RGP press release.

The youth was arrested in the early hours of last Friday (May 14) in the La Marina area of Gibraltar after reports of an attempted breaking and entering of a retail property.

Police attending the scene identified the suspect whilst conducting enquiries in the area and after attempts to flee the scene, the youth was apprehended and arrested in the Laguna Estate shortly after.

The young man was taken into police custody and during investigations, it was determined that he was the potential author of a number of similar reports dating back several weeks.

It was also established that he was responsible for an open case of a robbery at Town Range back in November of last year.

The currently unnamed male will appear before the Juvenile Court today (May 17) charged with five counts of burglary, two accounts of attempted burglary and being in possession of equipment related to theft.

READ ALSO: