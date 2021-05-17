COMMUNITIES in Spain are confident that younger age groups are on track to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as July, says government figures.

According to the Ministry of Health, Spain’s vaccination program is proceeding at a ‘good pace’ as it expects a further 13 million Pfizer doses next month.

So far, nearly seven million people have so far received both doses of the vaccine, almost 14.7% of the population.

With this new delivery, it is expected that the 40-49 year old age group will be pushed forward as early as June, particularly the regions that currently are in an advanced state of vaccinations.

So far it has been confirmed that eight autonomous communities will begin vaccinations to anyone born between 1972 and 1981 next month.

These are, Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Extremadura, the Valencian Community, Madrid and Catalonia.

Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla y Leon and Valencia also predict that the 30-39 year old age group could be vaccinated as early as July according to Carmen Cabezas, president of the Catalonian vaccination plan.

In an interview with RAC1, Cabezas explained that once the 40-49 year old age group were vaccinated, it is possible that a general call for anyone between 16 and 39 could be issued.

Cabezas explained that it would consider such a move following in the footsteps of other European nations who have issued a general call to younger age groups where, traditionally, infection rates are much lower.

So far, a total of 20,623,815 doses have been administered so far with a total of 14,318,348 having received their first dose as of last Friday (13).

