BENIDORM has unveiled a one-stop internet site where tourists can book everything for their holiday, including tickets to get there.

The new portal was unveiled today(May 19) at the annual International Tourism Fair(FITUR) in Madrid.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, and Leire Bilbao, who runs the tourist promotional body, Visit Benidorm, jointly presided over the launch of the new site.

The website has been created jointly by Visit Benidorm and the Mallorca-based digital travel information firm, Travel Compositor.

Tourists can plan their Benidorm stay by going onto the ‘Visit Benidorm Travel’ site which is available in Spanish and English plus seven other languages.

Toni Perez said: “This digital marketing portal will incorporate details of all of Benidorm’s attractions in addition to accomodation listings.”

197 hotels and holiday rentals are available, along with some special launch bargains.

“You will be able to package your Benidorm vacation totally as the portal gives you links to book air, bus, and train services,” added Perez.

Excursions can also be booked and all payments can be done in 11 currencies.

There are links as well to other sites to get ratings of all the accommodation that is advertised on ‘Visit Benidorm Travel’.

“This way of marketing Benidorm will offer many advantages both to local businesses as well as to visitors, “ Perez commented.

The site is https://www.visitbenidorm.travel/

The Costa Blanca Tourist Board is promoting the whole region at FITUR through to Sunday(May 23).

They will be meeting with tour operators, travel agencies, and airlines over the next four days.

The Costa Blanca stand has a special QR download zone for smartphone users to access about all of the area’s 141 municipalities.

The area was visited today by Provincial Council Tourism deputy(and Torrevieja mayor), Eduardo Dolon(pictured far-right) and Council President, Carlos Mazon(centre).

READ MORE BENIDORM THEME PARK TO PARTIALLY REOPEN THIS JULY AFTER TOTAL 2020 CLOSURE

CURRENT TRAVEL RULES TO BENIDORM AND COSTA BLANCA FROM THE UK