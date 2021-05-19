AS Spain’s vaccine programme has speeded up, people are exchanging appointments for getting the jab using the messaging service WhatsApp, the Olive Press has learnt.

Often patients are given dates, places or times which are not convenient so people are offering the appointments on social media in case they suit other people better.

Health authorities are informed about the appointment changes and are keen not to waste doses of the vaccine.

If people do not turn up for their vaccination appointments then doses sometimes cannot be used again.

The practice has been noted in Barcelona where the lack of appointments in the city centre has meant that people are being offered the chance to be inoculated outside the city.

Appointments have been offered in health centres like Tarragona, Girona, Lleida or Tortosa which involve travelling up to two hours from Barcelona.

