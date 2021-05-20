EASYJET boss, Johan Lundgren, has said that he does not know why Spain is not on the UK ‘Green’ travel list.

Speaking to Sky News, the carrier’s CEO said that the UK government ‘ought to study the infection figures’ more carefully.

He also suggested that Spain, along with other popular tourist countries like France, Italy, and Greece had been put onto the restrictive ‘Amber’ list to make the UK government ‘look tough’ to the British public.

Lundgren has spent most of the month calling for most European countries to be put on the ‘Green’ travel list after wrongly predicting in mid-April that would happen from May 17.

He said that EasyJet have had to revise their capacity predictions from 20% to 15% of pre-pandemic flight levels for the third quarter of 2021 because of how few countries there are on the ‘Green’ list.

Lundgren also blamed the revised forecast on public confusion over whether they could fly to ‘Amber’ list countries.

He added that a surge of bookings had kicked in to ‘Green’ list countries’ like Portugal and predicted that Spain would join its neighbour next month.

“With leisure travel taking off in the UK again earlier this week where we are the largest operator to green list countries, and with so many European governments easing restrictions to open up travel again, we are ready to significantly ramp up our flying for the summer with a view to maximising the opportunities we see in Europe,” said Lundgren.

The European Union is expected to issue a list tomorrow(May 21) of non-EU countries, like the UK, which will be allowed PCR test-free travel into its member countries including Spain.

