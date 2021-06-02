THOSE heading to the beach in Andalucia this summer will be relieved to know that bathing water quality is at adequate levels, according to experts.

According to a report drawn up by the Andalucian Regional Ministry of Health and Families in the second half of May, the bathing water of Andalucian beaches are within the established quality levels.

This report is based on the analyses carried out by the Directorate General for Public Health and Pharmaceutical Organisation, which has monitored 360 sampling points in the 352 maritime bathing areas in Andalucia.

The water samples have been analysed to determine the different parameters required by the current regulations, such as macroscopic parameters, transparency, colour, mineral oils, the presence of persistent foam and floating solids, organic remains and any other residue – glass, plastic, rubber, wood – that may affect the water quality standards.

By provinces, 91 samples were taken in Almeria, 79 in Cadiz, 37 in Granada, 50 in Huelva and 97 samples were taken in Malaga.

In the case of inland bathing areas, sampling was carried out at the Cela reservoir in Lucar (Almeria) and at the La Breña II reservoir in Almodovar del Río and at the La Colada dam in Cordoba.

Water samples were also taken in the 5 different reservoirs in Granada, including Cubillas in Albolote and Bermejales in Arenas del Rey.

This report on bathing waters in Andalucia, which also provides information on recommendations or bans on bathing, will be issued periodically every fortnight throughout the summer season.

The reports will be available for public consultation on the website of the Regional Ministry of Health and Families until the end of the bathing season on September 30.

