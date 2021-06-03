SPAIN failed to make it onto the UK’s quarantine-free travel list on Thursday, dashing hopes that British holidaymakers could kickstart the tourism sector this June.

Meanwhile, Britain removed Portugal from the green list, UK transport minister Grant Shapps confirmed, throwing those who had already booked holidays there into panic.

Gibraltar, however remains as one of the few destinations on the green list, meaning travellers can return from a holiday there without the need for compulsory quarantine.

On May 24, Spain lifted restrictions for travellers from the UK, removing even the need for a negative PCR test. But the measure is not reciprocal and UK rules for amber list countries will put off those who don’t wish to quarantine when they return from Spain.

The measure did however allow hundreds of Brits with properties or family in Spain to travel over for the first time since Christmas, when a travel ban was put in place.

READ MORE: