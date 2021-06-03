A Javea fishing boat discovered a body floating in the sea today(June 3), some 16 miles off Cabo de la Nao on the northern Costa Blanca.

The male corpse was said to be in an ‘advanced state of decomposition’.

It was clad in a wetsuit as well as a harness, which suggested that he was a kitesurfer or windsurfer.

Speaking to the Informacion newspaper, the fishing boat skipper said: “At first the crew and I thought it was a doll but we were horrified to see that it was a human body with a very pale appearance.”

One of the boat’s crew said that ‘when we realised that it was a person, I shuddered and my heart started to race’.

The skipper radioed the shock find to the Maritime Traffic service.

A yellow marker buoy was placed on the body to help a Guardia Civil patrol boat detect it after travelling up the coast from Torrevieja.

The skipper told Informacion that the currents were ‘very strong and came from the south’, which might be a starting point in trying to identify the body.