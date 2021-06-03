LATEST coronavirus case figures from the Valencian health ministry stand at 205 new infections today(June 3).

That’s a fall of five on a week-to-week comparison and 22 more than yesterday.

Six COVID-19 related deaths have been reported today.

Two of those fatalities were recorded in the last seven days, while the other four deaths date back to December and January.

The Valencian Community pandemic death toll is now 7,441, a rise of 12 over the last seven days.

Hospital admissions have fallen to 114, one less than yesterday, and eight fewer since May 27.

28 patients are in intensive care, which is an increase of two on the Wednesday total, and four more since a week ago.

