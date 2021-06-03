ORIHUELA COSTA beaches will have their lifeguard and rescue services resume this Saturday, June 5, just in time for the pending summer season.

With lockdown restrictions easing, large numbers of bathers are already flocking to the Blue Flag beaches that are so popular with British expats living locally and holidaying in resorts such as Villamartin and Cabo Roig.

BEACHES COUNCILLOR: Antonio Sánchez

The Orihuela Beaches councilor, Antonio Sánchez, confirmed the Surveillance and Lifeguard service will operate from 10am to 8pm.

The 11 lifeguard posts will open at 11 am every day.

The team consists of 22 lifeguards, one skipper and rescuer, two health emergency technicians and a coordinator.

A rapid intervention vehicle, an SVB ambulance and rescue boat will also be made available.

Likewise, improved facilities will be provided on four beaches (Cala Capitán, Cala Bosque, La Glea and Barranco Rubio) from Saturday.

Improvements include wider access walkways to the shaded rest areas, amphibious chairs and qualified personnel on hand so that anyone with mobility issues can also enjoy the beaches.

Updates and information regarding sea state can also be found on the Department of Beaches of Orihuela social media pages.

