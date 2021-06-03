SPAIN has announced it will send 15 million vaccines to Latin America to help support them in the fight against COVID-19.

President Pedro Sanchez confirmed the country will also donate €50million to the World Vaccine Alliance programme.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Sanchez said Spain was delighted to be involved in the ACT-Accelerator initiative to boost the development, production and equitable access to RT PCR tests, treatments and vaccines.

This aid will be provided under the Covax international solidarity vaccine program, the PM revealed.

Last week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that Latin America, which has over 170,721,000 confirmed cases, received just 8.6% of the much-needed vaccines, the majority of which went to Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Argentina.

READ MORE: