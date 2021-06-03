A WOMAN is on trial for the murder of a mafia boss’s son who was gunned down in Murcia.

Cristina Elena T faces more than 24 years in prison if convicted of the cold-blooded killing of herr boyfriend, Giuseppe Nirta, in Águilas in 2017.

The alleged murderer, originally from Romania, has already spent a year and a half in pre-trial detention.

Prosecutors want her caged for 24 years if found guilty of gunning down Giuseppe Nirta, whose father is a prominent member of the Ndrangheta mafia clan.

An indictment submitted to the criminal court in Valencia said lawyers have also called for Cristina Elena T to serve a further two years for the illegal possession of firearms.

His family is demanding €500,000 in compensation.

Cristina insists she is innocent of the killing, and says the pair were shot at by a stranger in the back garden of their home in Spain.

She claims she managed to escape but her partner Nirta was gunned down.

Police arrested Cristina after forensic examinations found traces of gunpowder on the clothes she was wearing.

They say is body showed that he wasn’t trying to flee the scene and the position his body was found in suggests that he was taken by surprise when he was shot at.

Investigators said that after the murder, Cristina failed to call the cops and instead called an acquaintance from the victim’s phone and revealed that he had been killed.

She denies the charges.

