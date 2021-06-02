THIS year’s Torremolinos Pride Festival is to take place from 3 to 6 June, with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

The seaside town of Torremolinos is celebrating Pride Month with a three-day festival, from 3 to 6 June. On Friday 4 June, the pride banner will be hung on the balcony of Torremolinos Town Hall, as well as a poster displaying this year’s motto: Amor Diverso.

The following day (June 5) the iconic flag will be raised in the Plaza de la Nogalera, for all to see.

Speaking to 101 la Información de Málaga, Carmen García, Torremolinos Town Hall Councilor for Diversity, said: “This year’s Pride motto, Amor Diverso, will not only be for the week of June 3 to 6, it will be for all activities this year. We are aware of what Torremolinos is, a lighthouse [of] freedom for five decades, and we have to claim rights throughout the year.”

García regrets that due the pandemic the festival will be a slightly draw back version in comparison to previous years, with no parade through the streets or concerts in the Plaza de la Nogalera. However, she’s confident it will return for 2022.

