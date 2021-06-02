NEW COVID-19 cases have fallen on a week-to week basis according to figures published today(June 2) by the Valencian health authority.

183 new infections were reported, a fall of nine cases since May 26.

The rise yesterday is 17 cases as part of the normal Wednesday rise on the Tuesday total, which was 166.

No new or deaths earlier in the year from COVID-19 were announced, which means the pandemic death toll remains at 7.435.

Just seven fatalities have been reported in the last week, with nearly all of them dating back to January or February..

Hospitalisations have fallen for the second successive day.

Admissions in the Valencian Community are now 115, which is eight fewer than yesterday, and a weekly fall of five patients.

There are 26 intensive care patients which is one less than yesterday but two more than a week ago.