A PARALYMPIC swimmer has scored Spain’s top award for sport.

Champion swimmer Teresa Perales is set to be honoured for her achievements with the Princess of Asturias award this October.

The 45-year-old, who lost the use of her legs due to neuropathy when she was 19 and switched from karate to swimming, rose through the ranks over the last 20 years to become one of Spain’s most talented sportstars.

She will receive €50,000 as part of the award.

Judges, who announced Teresa as the winner yesterday, said that the Spanish athlete had become ‘an example for millions of disabled people of how to overcome difficulties and an icon of international paralympics’.

