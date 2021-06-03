POLICE are investigating the deaths of two tourists who fell from a fourth floor balcony at a hotel in Ibiza’s Platja d’en Bossa.

The couple, a 26 year-old Moroccan man and his 22-year-old Mexican girlfriend fell to their deaths at around 4.30am on Thursday.

Emergency services were called but paramedics were unable to save them and the pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Images of the hotel where the incident happened broadcast on local television showed that the balcony of each room had a glass railing.

Police are investigating various hypotheses regarding the deaths, which are the first balcony falls of the summer in the Balearic Islands.

Spain has coined the term ‘balconing’ to describe the number of incidents that occur each summer from balconies in tourist resorts.

These most often involve intoxicated tourists from northern Europe who fall while climbing between rooms or attempting the dangerous stunt of jumping from balconies into the hotel swimming pool.

