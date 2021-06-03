FOUR major changes have been announced today(June 3) to COVID-19 safety measures in the Valencian Community.

As expected, Valencia President, Ximo Puig, confirmed that the night curfew will end this Monday(June 7) along with a loosening of other restrictions.

The four key changes are:-

CURFEW: The night curfew imposed over differing times since late October in the Valencian Community disappears.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS: There will be no restriction in the number of people that can meet in homes or out in the street.

Safety measures like social distancing, mask-wearing, and indoor ventilation will still have to be observed.

HOSPITALITY HOURS: Closing time for bars and restaurants will be extended from 12.30 am to 1.00 am.

Current indoor capacity limits of 50% remain in place, with 100% on terraces.

The limit of a maximum of ten people to a table will continue.

NIGHTLIFE:- Nightlife businesses like clubs and late bars will be able to remain open until 2.00 am.

Dancing remains prohibited and the indoor capacity limit remains at 50%.

All of the remaining health safety measures remain in force.

Valencian President, Ximo Puig, said: “The new measures start this Tuesday and we expect them to stay in place until the end of June so that we can enter July with fewer restrictions.”

“I want to thank the younger people for all of their efforts this year and I want them to continue to be responsible because we are just a few weeks off from being able to reach a broad normality,” he added.

Puig told a news conference that the Valencia region, alongside Malta, is the ‘safest destination in Europe’ with its low coronavirus infection rates.

Over removing compulsory mask-wearing outdoors, Puig said: “We want that to happen sooner or later but it will have to stay indoors because our immunity levels are not yet high enough.”

READ MORE ZERO DEATHS AS COVID-19 CASES HOLD STEADY IN COSTA BLANCA AND VALENCIA AREAS

COVID-19 PUTS PAID AGAIN TO SAN JUAN BEACH PARTIES THIS JUNE ON THE COSTA BLANCA

COSTA BLANCA ‘UNLIKELY’ TO GET UK GREEN TRAVEL LIST EXEMPTION