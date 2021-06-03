SEVENTEEN municipalities in the province of Malaga are at extreme risk of COVID-19 for exceeding a 14-day cumulative incidence rate of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The town of Gaucin has the highest incidence in the province, with the number of positives skyrocketing on a daily basis. The town’s current incidence rate sits at an alarming 3,209.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Other localities in the red zone are: Benamocarra (262.6), Colmenar (381.3), Frigiliana (391.9), Periana (388.5), Riogordo (440.7), Salares (578.0), Antequera (433, 2), Campillos (488.9), Villanueva del Rosario (684.1), Benarraba (448.4), Cuevas del Becerro (375.7), Jubrique (573.6), Montecorto (511.9) Alozaina (388.2), Carratraca (270.3) and Cartama (486.2).

The rise in COVID-19 cases in the province, specifically in the Antequera Health District, has meant that this health district has been moved back to the more restrictive level 2 alert—effective as of midnight this Thursday, for seven days.

The average incidence rate of this district now stands at 264.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and it is the only health district in the whole of the province that has to take a step backwards in the de-escalation plan.

The average incidence rate for the province of Malaga is 140.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which places it within the medium risk range (50 to 150) and Andalucia in general has an incidence of 177.9 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, placing it in the high risk range (150 to 250).



