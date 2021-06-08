To research or to buy any of the water filter systems offered in this article, visit www.eco-puro.com

Micro Plastic pollution is everywhere, even in bottled water in Spain

Due to the heavy mineralization in Spain’s tap water, which tends to give a poor taste, it is common for residents in most areas to buy bottled water to drink, or install a high quality water filter system for their homes in Spain.

Plastic pollution is an ever-growing problem. One reason we buy bottled water in Spain is believing that bottled water is purer, and free of pollutants. But did you know that the “pure” water you are buying very likely contains micro plastics?

Time.com news site reported back in 2019 that Plastic contamination is rampant in bottled water, citing a study published 2018 in Frontiers in Chemistry, the average across brands in the study was 325 microplastic particles per liter of bottled water. It seemed that the very act of bottling the water was contributing most of the plastic.

The solution seems obvious, A high quality, plastic free, water filter system for your home in Spain!

ECO PURO Plastic Free Water Filtration systems – German Quality

Such a leading high quality water filter in Spain is produced by ECO PURO. Their ECO ACTIVE water filter solutions are made in Germany using only highest quality and completely plastic free and sustainable materials. They offer different water filtration solutions according to the household’s needs, all sold online for speedy delivery and easy self installation.

2 MONTHS PRODUCT TRIAL- The ECO ACTIVE FILTER system (easily fitted under the sink, on offer 109€, with running cost replacement cartridges around 50€ a year)

I contacted Eco Puro to try their water filter for the purposes of this article. They proposed their ECO ACTIVE FILTER system, which is a coconut carbon block design and is the one recommended by the company for people start out with. It also gives the highest flow rate.

There are options for other types of cartridges if for example people live in a house/ area with old pipe systems that can affect the water flow over time, or for clients who wants the best of the best with extreme filtration against virus, germs and lime scale. The different types you can see here: https://eco-puro.com/cartridges They even offer Shower filters for beautiful soft skin and marvelous hair.

The ECO ACTIVE filter:

Eliminates Bad taste and odours

Filters Micro plastics

Reduces Pesticides and drug residue

Block most bacteria and micro organisms

Filter heavy metals

Reduce fluoride and limescale

Whilst leaving essential minerals

MY Eco Active water filter system was delivered within Spain within two days via a tracked delivery. Installation under the sink was a breeze, less than 5 minutes, thanks to the simplicity of the design. The ECO ACTIVE Filter is first placed in the smart robust aluminium housing supplied, then installed via the connection hose to the cold water supply in and filtered water out, all neatly hidden under the sink. ECO PURO include a link to a youtube video to help, but there really was no need.

FLOW RATE

I was most impressed at the filter’s water flow rate. There was only a slight reduction, but enough to reassure that the water coming out of the cold tap was indeed being comprehensively filtered. Eco Puro say their cartridge options offer the best possible filtration of your drinking water with flow rates up to +9 liters/ min.

INITIAL TASTE

I chose to leave the tap running for a few minutes to run through the filter thoroughly, then tried a glass for the taste. The resultant water was clear. It had a light fresh and clean taste, a pleasure to drink and thirst quenching. Here in North Costa Blanca region of Spain, the unfiltered water has a heavy taste and leaves significant limescale in the Kettle!

2 +1/2 MONTHS LATER – FRESH LIKE FIRST DAY

Having now used the filter very extensively, there is no way I would go back to bottled water. The water quality is equal to it’s first day. I ‘ve saved 10 euros per week in bottled water. So in two months that is 80 euros. Plus the hours buying and lugging the stuff. The stress of running out. And the endless guilty trips to Basura… No more. When this filters lifespan is reached at 10,000 litres (or 6 months on average) I will switch to the Active Plus filter, which at just 10 euros more, fits in the same housing and offers even greater filtration power with extreme filtration against virus, germs and lime scale. Anyone looking for the best water filter system in Spain should certainly consider ECO PURO. …Article by C. Rich