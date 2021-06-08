A small Spanish hotel operator founded in 2018 has linked up with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to develop 20 hotels across key holiday destinations.

Mallorca-based Smy Hotels has two hotels in Spain out of its ten-strong portfolio, which also takes in Italy, Greece, and Tunisia.

The Wyndham agreement means that 20 hotels will be branded under the company name but be run by Smy in Spain, Portugal and Italy over the next ten years.

The global company will support Smy Hotels’ aim to attract more small hotel owners in urban and coastal destinations to sign up to the new group.

Ovidio Andres, founder of Smy Hotels, said: “ In a region with a plethora of small owners and brands, Smy Hotels serves as an alternative for those who want to entrust the management of their properties to a company with a strong digital DNA and expertise in improving the profitability of hotel establishments.”

“Working with Wyndham will help position Smy Hotels for independent hotel owners who want to be affiliated with a globally-recognised brand to emerge stronger from the challenges of the pandemic,” Andres added.

