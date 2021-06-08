ONE of Spain’s first dedicated hashish factories has been dismantled in Murcia, with six arrests.

The results of Operation Overdose were presented by the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, in which she revealed almost 8,300 kilos of drugs were seized, along with industrial machinery used to convert marijuana into hashish powder.

The six arrests were for the alleged crimes of drug production, trafficking and belonging to a criminal organization.





Investigation began at the end of 2020 when Guardia Civil learned of many drug-related deaths of inmates at Murcia II Penitentiary Center.





With the help of prison officials, they located the inmate responsible for supplying the drugs.

The man in question had a long history of drug-trafficking since his youth in the Cadiz and Gibraltar areas of Spain.

His collaborators on the outside were traced, one of which had a prominent role in the drugs trade who had also served a four year sentence previously with the main suspect still behind bars.

With the investigation focused on his movements, police followed him to an industrial warehouse in the Alicante municipality of Bigastro, where the transfer of people and drugs was witnessed.

A small seafaring vessel was discovered that was thought to have brought the machinery, as well as drugs, into the country.

The detainees, as well as the drug and the effects and the drug seized have been made available to the court of 1st Instance Instruction number 1 of Mule (Murcia).

