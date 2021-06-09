A BRITISH man was seriously injured when he fell from a third floor flat in San Pedro de Alcantara (Marbella).

The 31-year-old suffered multiple fractures including a severe head injury and damage to his internal organs and was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital.

It is thought that the man had been attempting to jump from the balcony into the swimming pool of the apartment complex at 7pm on Monday evening.

Emergency services believe he mis-judged the jump and hit a sun parasol rather than the pool.

Balconing often involves jumping into swimming pools. File photo/Guardia Civil

Diario Sur reports that the man was apparently enjoying a party with companions when he decided to jump into the swimming pool, which is several metres from the terrace – a practice known as ‘balconing’.

Medics called to the scene spent 40 minutes stabilising the condition of the victim before he was taken to hospital.

He was then transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga for treatment to his ‘very serious’ head injury.

Balconing has become infamous in Spain, with many deaths reported in the past few years.

Most cases have occurred in the Balearic Islands, with Mallorca (and Magaluf) particularly notorious for the reckless behaviour.

In 2018 alone, eight young people died and as many were injured while balconing on the island.

