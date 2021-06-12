A GERMAN man was caught with over €300,000 stuffed in plastic bags after accidentally asking policemen for help.

The 57-year-old was driving La Palmilla district of Malaga city when he got lost and stopped to ask for assistance.

But he inadvertently flagged down two police officers who were already keeping tabs on the Opel Insignia driver after he aroused their suspicions with his slow driving.

The two identified themselves as Malaga Local Police and the motorist became ‘nervous’.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, officers uncovered a total of €304,000 stashed inside supermarket carrier bags.

The money exceeded the allowed amount in the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing law and both the driver and the vehicle were taken to the police station.

The law states that it is necessary to declare movements of amounts equal to or greater than €100,000 in Spain.