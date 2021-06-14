SEARCH trends data shows Google searches for holidays to Spain have increased by 50% since mid-May.

The opening up to tourism, both nationally and internationally together with the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts globally are driving increasing demand for summer vacations—with Spain, Italy and France topping the list of desirable destinations.

In fact, searches for holidays to Spain have increased by 203% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to a travel insights tool funded by Google, searches abroad for flights to Spain in May reveals four key points:

Searches for travel to Spain were on a clear upward trend during May.

Since mid-May, search interest has grown by more than 50% for flights across Europe, with Spain, Italy and France topping the list of desirable destinations.

European markets are consolidating, with countries such as Germany and France leading in searches for travel to Spain while the UK moves into third place.

The top five most searched cities globally for Spain are Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga and Ibiza.

Google’s Destination Insights tool helps governments and travel organisations better understand the destinations people are searching for, whether abroad or within their own countries.

This tool goes hand in hand with a second tool, Hotel Insights with Google which aims to help hotels of all sizes understand where demand for their property may be coming from, so that they can better target and attract new guests.

Both tools are available globally for free in English with local versions in Europe in Spain, Greece, France, Italy and Croatia.

