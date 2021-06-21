TRADITIONAL celebrations for San Juan are sadly cancelled once again, with most of the beaches across the Costa del Sol closed overnight, large gatherings strictly prohibited, street parties are a no-go, and the closest you’ll get to a blazing bonfire is probably the chef’s fire pit in a restaurant.

But don’t let that dampen your spirits. There’s still plenty of places you can go to celebrate San Juan – and you may still even make it onto the beach (if you count sitting in a Chiringuito, the beach).

Celebrate San Juan with live music at many Chiringuitos across the Costa del Sol (photo taken pre-covid, customers will not be able to gather in crowds).

All across the Costa del Sol, many restaurants, clubs and Chiringuitos are transforming their usual set up to bring customers a San Juan night they won’t forget, with live music, special set-menus and even fireworks.

Some of the towns are also still going to do their best to keep the festivities going, just on a much smaller, covid-safe scale.

Here are some of the best ways to celebration San Juan:

Manilva Festival

The beaches may be closed and the bonfire cancelled but Manilva is still keen to bring a celebration for families to enjoy.

On the afternoon of Wednesday June 23, children will be able to enjoy a variety of activities and in the evening stand-up comic, Jose Luis Calero will be performing on a beach stage.

For more information visit https://manilva.ws/programa-especial-para-san-juan-con-jose-luis-calero/

Benalmadena San Juan

A host of events will be taking place in Benalmadena, starting on the evening of June 23 and running until June 29.

The main attraction is a small festival in the center of Arroyo de la Miel, from 8pm on June 24 and 25.

Guests can also expect local musicians, a small amusement park, and many of the regular stalls, as well as a series of competitions.

On the Night of San Juan (June 23), there will be a flamenco show at Plaza de la Mezquita, from 1pm.

The full brochure of information can be seen here: https://www.benalmadena.es/docs/festejos/feria-san-juan-2021-programa.pdf

Marbella

In true Marbella style, most of the restaurants and beach clubs are taking the closed beaches as an opportunity to put on their own celebrations.

Most places need to be pre-booked.

The Beach House – Summer Solstice Party

Niki Beach – Dinner in the sand

Trocadero Zanzibar

Besaya Beach

San Juan @ Siroko Beach

San Juan Dinner at Bono

Anantara By the Sea Beach Club – San Juan Circus Party

Estepona

Estepona’s beach bars are as close as you’ll get to the sand on the Night of San Juan but they’ve put in quite the effort to make sure locals can still celebrate in style. Que live music, special menus and fireworks.

Kempinski Hotel Bahía

Chiringuito Pepe’s Beach

Tikitano by Besaya

Chiringuito El Madero

Covid-19 regulations and social distancing will be in place at all events.

