MORE than 13million people in Spain have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

That means nearly 30% of the adult population have completed a full scheme of vaccination, inching closer to the government’s target of having all adults in Spain vaccinated by the end of August.

The Spanish government says the continued success of the vaccine programme is crucial to further easing of restrictions.

So far over 21million people – almost 50% of the adult population – have received at least one jab.

According to the latest report from the Health Ministry, 27.4% now have the full protection offered by the vaccines.

All of Spain’s regions – which are in charge of their campaigns as well as the overall control of the pandemic in their territory – have practically finished immunising the over-70s.

Spain has administered at least 35,412,140 doses of COVID vaccines so far and first jabs are now being offered to people aged 40 and above in Spain.

All 12 to 17-year-old children are set to receive their vaccination by the end of the summer so they can return to school in September fully vaccinated.

Spain is reporting 3,406 new infections on average each day, 9% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on January 26.

There have been 3,757,442 infections and 80,652 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Last week PM Pedro Sanchez announced the masks would no longer be mandatory outdoors in spaces where social distancing can be maintained.

Fernando Simón, director of the CCAES, has said that easing of restrictions may result in a ‘slight rebound’ and could see infection rates increase but added that the surge will ‘be in no way like winter’.

He said: “Until we have immunity of more than 70% there may be some rebound, but we also know that these increases cannot be like those of the past. It will be no way like winter.

“In relation to the use of masks, sometimes we think that when something is allowed, we must do it. Whoever wants to wear the mask should continue to do so. That you can take it off in specific cases does not mean that you have to take it off if you do not want to.”

READ ALSO: