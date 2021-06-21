WEEKEND coronavirus cases in the Valencia region have risen over seven days based on today’s(June 21) figures from the health ministry.

The total number of COVID infections over the weekend since Friday is 451 compared to 406 the previous weekend.

The trend is continuing of younger unvaccinated people contracting COVID through socialising.

A week ago, the health ministry reported a 17 case outbreak at a Torrevieja nightclub with the infected guests having an average age of 16.

That outbreak has now accounted for 60 traced cases.

Just one death has been reported over the weekend, with the pandemic death toll now at 7,448.

It means an increase of three fatalities since June 14.

Hospital admissions have not seen their regular weekend increase but in fact a fall.

Today’s total is 112, a drop on Friday’s figure of 118 admissions, and six less than a week ago.

There are now just 14 patients in intensive care in Valencia region hospitals, a fall of four since Friday and ten fewer on a week-to-week comparison.

READ MORE SPAIN’S NEW MASK RULES THAT START ON JUNE 26TH

EXPERTS IN SPAIN PREDICT DELTA VARIANT TO BE MAIN COVID STRAIN BY MID-JULY

OVER HALF-A-MILLION ASTRAZENECA DOSES ARRIVE IN SPAIN IN DELTA VARIANT FIGHT