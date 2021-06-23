EASYJET has announced plans to extend its connections from Malaga airport to five other European destinations this summer.



The flights will link the Costa del Sol with Copenhagen (Denmark), Stockholm (Sweden), Bergamo (Italy), Lille-Lesquin (France) and Luxembourg.

The carrier, which inaugurated its seasonal base at Malaga airport this June, informed this Tuesday that following the UK’s announcement to delay the easing of its coronavirus measures until August, it has added five new routes to other parts of Europe.

“EasyJet starts the summer season adding a total of 18 routes to Spain, five of them at the Malaga base,” said the company.

Flights on the new routes will begin from July 19 onwards and all the routes will be available until the end of October.

There will be two flights a week to Stockholm, Lille and Luxembourg, and three in the case of Bergamo and Copenhagen.

According to Javier Gandara, easyJet’s general director for southern Europe, the airline has been preparing for the summer season ‘for a long time’ and combined with the advances in vaccination programmes and other measures to make travelling a safe experience, the carrier is “ready to resume summer operations with a reinforced, flexible and varied flight programme that reflects our commitment to Spain and our customers.” Gandara said.

“It is precisely our flexibility that, after the announcement by the United Kingdom to delay easing of COVID-19 measures, has allowed us to increase the routes at our three Spanish bases with new destinations of undeniable attractiveness both for Spaniards who want to travel and for those who want to visit Palma, Malaga or Barcelona,” he added.

Easyjet stresses that this announcement ‘consolidates’ its commitment to Malaga as a ‘strategic destination’ for the company, where, in terms of passenger volume, it is the second largest to operate at Malaga airport behind Ryanair.

