THE Government has officially opened the new seafront promenade in Gibraltar, linking Camp Bay with Little Bay, in remembrance of the late GSLP founding member, Juan Carlos Perez.

Government Minister’s and friends and family met to officially open the promenade. (Credit: GSLP)

Mr Perez died suddenly, aged 61, on June 6, 2017. He was a member of the House of Assembly for the GSLP from 1984 to 2003, a politician, trade unionist and editor of the New People weekly newspaper.

In his memory, on June 20, Government Minister’s Sir Joe Bossano and Dr John Cortes, and Mr Perez’s sister, opened the promenade to the public, with a short ceremony for friends and family.

The promenade links Europa Pool Car Park to Little Bay Beach. (Credit: GSLP)

Sir Boassano described Mr Perez as ‘a special Gibraltarian who was always determined to do the right thing with the best interests of Gibraltar at heart’.

During the ceremony, Mr Perez was praised for his contributions towards the Rock, especially during ‘times of enormous financial difficulty’, when the first socialist Government went into office in 1988.