HEALTH authorities in the Valencian Community have launched an investigation after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus among high school students in Elche.

Around 32 pupils from various different schools are thought to have tested positive after taking an end-of-year trip celebrating their final exams to Mallorca.

The pupils traveled by ferry on June 12 to Mallorca where they stayed until June 18.

During the trip they stayed with young people from other communities and hosted parties .

At the moment, the Generalitat Valenciana is carrying out more tests to notify the Balearic Government of the total number of cases.

