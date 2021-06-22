HOSPITAL admissions for COVID-19 have equalled their 2021 low along with the smallest intensive care numbers in the Valencian Community.

The news was announced in today’s(June 22) report from the regional health ministry which was tempered by the biggest daily rise in new coronavirus cases since May 16.

Hospitalisations are now 105, which is seven less than yesterday, and the same total as last Tuesday, which was the lowest admission figure for 2021.

Intensive care cases have also dropped to their lowest value of the year with just 16 in ICUs, a fall of two since Monday.

New COVID-19 cases though have leapt up in just a week.

Today’s total of 332 new infections is well over double last Tuesday’s total of 136, and 128 more than yesterday.

Two-thirds of today’s cases were reported in Valencia Province.

No age breakdowns are available for the new cases but it appears the rising trend is down to younger people catching COVID.

Valencia’s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “We need prudence and responsibility although 332 infections in a day is nothing compared to several thousand a day in January.”

There are also massive differences six months on, with very low hospital numbers combined with the mass vaccination programme.

Death rates are minimal with just one fatality announced today which dates back to February.

The regional death toll is 7,449, with just three deaths declared over the last seven days.

