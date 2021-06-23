OIL giant Repsol has opened its first first PV solar farm as it moves towards decarbonisation.

Located in the town of Manzanares, in the province of Ciudad Real, the farm, called Kappa, cost €100 million and boasts a total installed capacity of 126.6 MW distributed across three plants.

Two of these, Perseo Fotón I and Perseo Fotón II, are now operational, with a combined capacity of 90.5 MW. The third plant, Perseo Fotón III, is still under development. It will add another 36.1 MW when it comes online.

The new solar farm consists of 285,331 solar modules capable of supplying renewable power to 71,000 homes — around 177,500 persons. This will help avoid the emission of nearly 107,600 tons of CO2 each year, or the equivalent amount of carbon dioxide as that absorbed by 13.5 million trees.

Repsol plans to invest around €700 million in decarbonisation and circular economy projects in Puertollano over the next five years.

Kappa is one of the seven renewable energy projects that Repsol is developing on the Iberian Peninsula. It bolsters the company’s role as producer of low-carbon power. Repsol’s total installed capacity is currently 3,386 MW, with another 2,549 MW in various stages of development.

In the realm of wind power, Repsol recently broke ground on the first wind parks of the Delta II project in Aragon — its largest renewables project to date, with 860 MW. This capacity will be added to that of the existing Delta wind farm, with 335 MW.

Additionally, the company is developing the Pi project in the provinces of Palencia and Valladolid in the northern region of Castile-Leon, with a capacity of 175 MW.

On the Iberian Peninsula, Repsol is also part of the WindFloat Atlantic project, the world’s first semi-submersible wind farm, through a consortium with EDPR, Engie, and Principle Power. With capacity of 25 MW, WindFloat is fully operational and producing power off the coast of Portugal.

READ MORE:

Valencia becomes the first port in Spain to install solar panel floor that can be walked on and driven

Residents vow to stop mega solar park that will ruin environment and spoil views in most desirable corner of…

Plans to instal 588 football pitches’ worth of solar panels in Valencia’s Chiva spark mass opposition