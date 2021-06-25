SUNBATHING on the Orihuela Costa should now be even safer, thanks to an initiative by the local council.

Sea State, UV radiation index, wind intensity and temperature will all be monitored and reported online for bathers throughout the area’s 11 beaches.

REPORTS: Councillor Antonio Sánchez and Meteorihuela’s Pedro José Gómez Cáscales

Those beaches include Playa Flamenca, Cabo Roig and Campoamor – all popular destination for British homeowners and tourists, alike.

The town’s Beaches Department and Meteorihuela are to report safety measures from Monday, June 28, through to September 15.

Orihuela councillor, Antonio Sanchez, made the announcement yesterday principally for the safety of bathers, as the summer season gets underway.

Meteorihuela director, Pedro Jose Gomez Cascales, stated that, “it is a pleasure to offer this service to the population, thus covering the high demand for safety information at the beach.”

“The intention is to guarantee the ability to move around and enjoy the beach knowing in advance the weather and maritime conditions”.

Sanchez revealed that, “the forecasts will be published on the Playas de Orihuela Facebook and Instagram pages from Monday to Friday every week.

Ambumar, the company in charge of the rescue and lifeguard of the beaches of Orihuela will also publish weather reports and warnings.

“With this new service, we continue to support the promotion of our 11 beaches, with their 11 Blue Flags and 11 Qualitur Flags, as safe and high-quality tourist destinations,” Sanchez concluded.

