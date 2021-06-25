HEALTH authorities have confirmed that face masks must be worn outdoors if a social distance of 1.5 meters cannot be observed, with fines of up to €100 slapped out to nonconformists.

New rules on the use of face masks in Spain will come into effect tomorrow, Saturday June 26, which sees the end of mandatory outdoor wearing of masks, however there are face covering rules which still apply, with competent authorities authorised to fine to those who don’t comply.

Under the new face mask rules, it is mandatory to carry a face mask at all times so that it can be put on in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

According to the decree law the following also applies:

Masks will continue to be mandatory in open-air situations, such as on crowded streets or large events, if a safe distance of 1.5 meters cannot be respected.

Masks will also be needed at mass events, such as a concert, but, if that event is seated and the meter and a half of distance is respected, they will not be mandatory.

Masks are also required in public enclosed spaces, such as a supermarket, and in public transport by plane, bus or train.

Mask will no longer be mandatory in residences and institutionalised spaces where 80% of the population is vaccinated, but they will be mandatory for the workers of these centres and visitors.

Nor will they be compulsory for ship and ship passengers in their cabin or when they are on deck and the safety distance can be maintained.

The new face covering rules will see citizens yo-yoing between wearing and removing masks throughout the day depending on the number of people in the places they pass through.

