THE colourful sculptures of Taiwanese artist, Hung-Yi, will remain on Benidorm streets for an extra two months until mid-September.

The exhibition called ‘Galaxia Hung’ consists of 14 works inspired by the life and culture of Taiwan.

It was due to leave Benidorm on July 12 after arriving in the resort from Valencia City in April

The steel works, weighing up to 1,000 kilos each, have been in four city locations.

The popular ‘Two Swans’ statue will now move from the Plaza de Reyes España to the tourist area of Avenida Armada Española on the Paseo de Poniente.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “It is a great source of pride for us that Hung Yi wants to stay with us for an extra two months.”

“We will now be moving perhaps the most-photographed sculpture almost onto the beach at one of our key tourist areas during the high season.”

The exhibition is scheduled to transfer to the Paseo de Prado in Madrid this autumn.