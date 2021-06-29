FROM June 30, 16 to 29 year-olds will be able to book their vaccine appointments, as Mallorca brings the programme forward in a bid to catch up with its neighbouring islands.

Eugenia Carandell, who is in charge of the vaccination programme, suggested that the earlier start in Mallorca was due to the high number of incidences in the age group.

Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera all began the vaccination programme for this age group last week.

Vaccinations are now open to 16-29 year olds in Mallorca.

In Mallorca, there will be 53,802 gaps available for appointments, though 125,497 people still remain unvaccinated.

People are recommended to book their vaccination through the BitCita online appointment system, which will be live from 3pm (Wednesday).

Those aged 60-69 will also be able to get their second dose of AstraZeneca earlier, as the health service has announced that anyone with an appointment after July 15, will be able to bring it forward by up to 15 days, at the same place and time.