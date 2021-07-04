QUEEN Letitia of Spain is known for her stylish dress collection, and the royal made no exception when she stepped out in a stunning floral number while hosting a luncheon for the UN Secretary-General.

The mother-of-two was joined by husband, King Felipe VI, for the event at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

The glitzy lunch was also attended by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, First Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya and Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol and Letizia’s embroidered dress by Carolina Herrera complimented the event perfectly.

Tras el encuentro con el Secretario General de Naciones Unidas, @antonioguterres, los Reyes han ofrecido un almuerzo en su honor en el Palacio Real. ??https://t.co/zrzWAcn8MX pic.twitter.com/JC7LRve2Lk — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 2, 2021

Letizia wore her hair in down and sported a brown smokey eye and a peachy blush, looking radiant for the family affair.

This isn’t the first time that the royal has worn the dazzling dress, in fact, she was seen wearing the exact same outfit back in 2017 when she attended a conference in Palma, Mallorca on September 25.

It’s been a busy few days for the King and Queen of Spain, who were joined by their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia for the Princess Girona Foundation Awards on Thursday ahead of heir Leonor moving to Wales for school at the end of summer.

READ MORE: