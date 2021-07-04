BELOW DECK Mediterranean’s Malia White has revealed she was hospitalised with severe injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident in Mallorca.

The 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram to give fans an update on her condition after her shocking near death experience.

Bosun Malia, who is originally from Florida, shared pics of her bandaged and bloody from a hospital bed in Mallorca.

She said she has suffered multiple injuries after she fell off of a scooter while on a day off with her shipmates but ‘luckily’ was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

“Accidents happen when you least expect them,’ she said. ‘Luckily, I was able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body.

“I don’t want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet! I won’t hang up my scooter keys just yet… but I’m definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely!’

She initially wrote, ‘BEFORE PHOTO: had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter! But it didn’t end as nicely as it started….. #mallorca #spain #adventure #daysoff.’

In a second post she wrote: ‘AFTER: on Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff- I’m sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life.’

