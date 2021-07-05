THREE new mass Covid vaccination hubs across Madrid are set to open this week.

El Corte Inglés, Acciona and Grupo Santander will all start to offer the COVID-19 vaccination from Wednesday, July 7.

They will first vaccinate their employees and then they will continue to vaccinate the general population, prioritising older age groups.

The three new vaccination centres are located at the Acciona headquarters in Alcobendas , Court Ingles in Arapiles district and in the Santander Financial City in Boadilla del Monte.

Various venues will be converted into regional centres in a bid to meet the government’s target of vaccinating 70% of the Spanish population by the end of summer.

The centres will be staffed by hospital staff and volunteers.

